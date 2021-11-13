Head to Head Review: Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) & Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and Public Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital 62.00% 11.84% 7.37% Public Storage 52.00% 34.52% 12.58%

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and Public Storage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital $7.01 million 10.08 $4.23 million $0.43 14.30 Public Storage $2.92 billion 19.80 $1.36 billion $8.37 39.33

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital. Manhattan Bridge Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays out 116.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Public Storage pays out 95.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Manhattan Bridge Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Public Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Public Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Storage has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Manhattan Bridge Capital and Public Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Public Storage 1 8 4 0 2.23

Manhattan Bridge Capital currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.82%. Public Storage has a consensus target price of $315.92, indicating a potential downside of 4.03%. Given Manhattan Bridge Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Manhattan Bridge Capital is more favorable than Public Storage.

Summary

Public Storage beats Manhattan Bridge Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N. Ran in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities. The Ancillary Operations segment deals with the sale of merchandise and reinsurance of policies against losses to goods stored by self-storage tenants, activities which are incidental to the primary self-storage rental activities. The Investment in PS Business Parks segment includes commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial parks. The Investment in Shurgard segment owns self-storage facilities located in seven countries in Western Europe operated under the Shurgard brand name. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. and Kenneth Q. Volk, Jr. in 1972 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

