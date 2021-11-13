FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Coinbase Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the cryptocurrency exchange will earn $13.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.61. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

COIN has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $342.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.93 and a 200-day moving average of $258.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total value of $5,642,832.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $5,435,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 593,491 shares of company stock worth $174,307,706 in the last three months.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

