Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

WPRT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $499.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.56 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter worth about $277,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

