OSB Group’s (OSB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

OSB Group (LON:OSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 716 ($9.35) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 645 ($8.43) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 634.17 ($8.29).

Shares of LON OSB opened at GBX 500.50 ($6.54) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 499.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 483.29. OSB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 361.60 ($4.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 523 ($6.83).

In other news, insider Andy Golding sold 150,000 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.51), for a total transaction of £747,000 ($975,960.28).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

