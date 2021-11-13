Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s FY2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PM. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

PM opened at $94.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.00 and its 200 day moving average is $98.57. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

