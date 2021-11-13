Ricardo’s (RCDO) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Ricardo (LON:RCDO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) target price on shares of Ricardo in a report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday.

RCDO opened at GBX 452 ($5.91) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Ricardo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 331 ($4.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 508 ($6.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £281.23 million and a PE ratio of 155.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 415.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 411.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a GBX 5.11 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

In other Ricardo news, insider Ian Gibson sold 4,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.58), for a total value of £20,905.92 ($27,313.72).

About Ricardo

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

