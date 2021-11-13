Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Polar Capital (LON:POLR)

Polar Capital (LON:POLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.06% from the company’s previous close.

LON POLR opened at GBX 825 ($10.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £825.94 million and a PE ratio of 12.89. Polar Capital has a one year low of GBX 559.50 ($7.31) and a one year high of GBX 951 ($12.42). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 828.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 828.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

In other news, insider Andrew Ross acquired 15,000 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.07) per share, with a total value of £115,650 ($151,097.47).

