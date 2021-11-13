Restore (LON:RST) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Restore (LON:RST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 615 ($8.04) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RST. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) target price on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) target price on shares of Restore in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Restore alerts:

Restore stock opened at GBX 495 ($6.47) on Thursday. Restore has a 1 year low of GBX 286.15 ($3.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 530 ($6.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 490.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 447.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £676.54 million and a P/E ratio of 91.67.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.