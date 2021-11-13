Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Cellebrite DI Ltd Lowered by William Blair (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Cellebrite DI’s FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLBT. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $10.67 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,353,000.

About Cellebrite DI

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.