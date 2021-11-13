Analysts Set Expectations for Inter Parfums, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $93.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day moving average of $75.83. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $52.26 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.91%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

