Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Stevanato Group Spa’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stevanato Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.48. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,213,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at about $23,582,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at about $16,452,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth approximately $9,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

