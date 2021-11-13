Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on the homebuilder’s stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 203.25 ($2.66).

Shares of TW opened at GBX 158.70 ($2.07) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.93. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of GBX 142.30 ($1.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 164.15.

In related news, insider Jitesh Gadhia acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £104,300 ($136,268.62). Insiders have bought 70,186 shares of company stock valued at $10,460,009 over the last quarter.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

