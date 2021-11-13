S4 Capital’s (SFOR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on the stock.

SFOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S4 Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 875 ($11.43).

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Shares of S4 Capital stock opened at GBX 673 ($8.79) on Wednesday. S4 Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 405 ($5.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 878 ($11.47). The stock has a market cap of £3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -150.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 784.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 679.33.

In other news, insider Scott Spirit acquired 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £19,770.66 ($25,830.49). Also, insider Paul Roy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.90), for a total value of £834,000 ($1,089,626.34).

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.