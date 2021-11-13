Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.36 Million

Equities analysts expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to announce $165.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.20 million. Alteryx posted sales of $160.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year sales of $527.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $526.80 million to $528.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $615.83 million, with estimates ranging from $592.40 million to $627.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AYX shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,125 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day moving average is $76.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 0.67. Alteryx has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $140.36.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.