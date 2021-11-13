Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,111.05

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,111.05 ($14.52) and traded as high as GBX 1,152.28 ($15.05). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,150 ($15.02), with a volume of 131,824 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,111.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,154.95. The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 5.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

In other news, insider David Hardie bought 61 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,130 ($14.76) per share, for a total transaction of £689.30 ($900.57).

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

