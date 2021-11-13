Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LMRK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

NASDAQ LMRK opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $415.22 million, a PE ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 1.00. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 285.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMRK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 20,235 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

