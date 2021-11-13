Ferguson (LON:FERG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Ferguson (LON:FERG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a £100 ($130.65) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferguson from £107 ($139.80) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,645 ($126.01).

Shares of LON FERG opened at £118.70 ($155.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £26.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of £106.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of £101.11. Ferguson has a 52 week low of GBX 7,642 ($99.84) and a 52 week high of £118.70 ($155.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67.

In related news, insider Brian May bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £103.80 ($135.62) per share, with a total value of £77,850 ($101,711.52).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

