Kore Potash’s (KP2) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Kore Potash (LON:KP2) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of KP2 opened at GBX 1.13 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £37.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25. Kore Potash has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2 ($0.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.94.

Kore Potash Company Profile

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

