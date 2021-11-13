Kore Potash’s (KP2) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Kore Potash (LON:KP2) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of KP2 opened at GBX 1.13 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £37.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25. Kore Potash has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2 ($0.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.94.
Kore Potash Company Profile
