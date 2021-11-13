JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,156.67 ($15.11).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 1,162.50 ($15.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £11.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 711.91 ($9.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,164.73 ($15.22). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,066.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 974.92.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.