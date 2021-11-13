Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Global Ports stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.83) on Wednesday. Global Ports has a one year low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 126.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.83.

Global Ports Company Profile

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

