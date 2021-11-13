Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. Decreased by Analyst (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06.

CVE:TTR opened at C$3.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$147.79 million and a PE ratio of 24.42. Titanium Transportation Group has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.40.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.70 million.

About Titanium Transportation Group

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

