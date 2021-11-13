DA Davidson Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.29 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.20. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ABCB. Stephens lowered Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $53.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.31. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,749,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,349 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 47,565.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 860,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,636,000 after purchasing an additional 858,556 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,693,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,915,000 after acquiring an additional 668,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,969,000 after acquiring an additional 573,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,164,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,141,000 after acquiring an additional 527,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

