Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Bird Construction Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Bird Construction in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

BDT has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.29.

TSE BDT opened at C$10.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$6.65 and a one year high of C$10.78. The firm has a market cap of C$567.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$556.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$539.15 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

