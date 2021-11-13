Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AXA SA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AXA in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXA’s FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

AXAHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $29.51 on Thursday. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51.

About AXA

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

