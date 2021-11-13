FY2021 EPS Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn ($8.75) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($8.06). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $43.50 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. UBS Group AG raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,034.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $3,150,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $7,356,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after acquiring an additional 596,820 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

