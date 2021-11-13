FY2021 Earnings Forecast for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $8.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AVB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.81.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $241.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $154.84 and a fifty-two week high of $242.17.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,141,000 after acquiring an additional 64,224 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $982,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $237,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $336,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,103 shares of company stock worth $5,719,115. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.97%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

