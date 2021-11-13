Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Angi in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Wedbush also issued estimates for Angi’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ANGI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist decreased their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 369,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Angi by 11.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Angi by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Angi by 463.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after buying an additional 1,014,026 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,133 shares of company stock worth $349,216 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

