Allakos Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($4.52) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Allakos in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.52) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.59). William Blair also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($8.45) EPS.

Get Allakos alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.09.

ALLK opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.17. Allakos has a 52 week low of $75.41 and a 52 week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.04).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Allakos during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allakos during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allakos by 177.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.