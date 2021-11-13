Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ouster currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. Ouster has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth approximately $95,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the second quarter worth approximately $98,779,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the second quarter worth approximately $29,457,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the second quarter worth approximately $10,185,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the second quarter worth approximately $9,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

