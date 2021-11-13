Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $330.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $279.42.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $357.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $189.45 and a fifty-two week high of $361.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,613,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 170,613 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

