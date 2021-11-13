Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oyster Point Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OYST opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. Oyster Point Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $327.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a current ratio of 12.51.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.48. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $8,162,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the third quarter worth about $1,331,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the third quarter worth about $790,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 40.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,030,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 51,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 67.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

