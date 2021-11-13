CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.55. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $239.92 million, a P/E ratio of 134.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $79.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.30 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

