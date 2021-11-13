3i Group (LON:III) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

3i Group Plc (LON:III) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,419.50 ($18.55) and last traded at GBX 1,406.50 ($18.38), with a volume of 155411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,365.50 ($17.84).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 19.25 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.32%. 3i Group’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,615 ($21.10) to GBX 1,735 ($22.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,505 ($19.66).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,315.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,269.02. The firm has a market cap of £14.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

About 3i Group (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

