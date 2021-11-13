Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,575.00

Shares of Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and last traded at GBX 1,566.64 ($20.47), with a volume of 45121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,520 ($19.86).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,420.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,301.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market cap of £756.40 million and a PE ratio of 65.97.

Get Ergomed alerts:

In related news, insider Miroslav Reljanovic sold 1,200,000 shares of Ergomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.68), for a total transaction of £14,400,000 ($18,813,692.19).

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ergomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ergomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.