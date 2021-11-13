Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.13

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.13 and last traded at C$12.86, with a volume of 239625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.41.

FRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Ci Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.29.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 85.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.72.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$44.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.6999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 187.07%.

About Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.