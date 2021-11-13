ASOS (LON:ASC) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASC. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, October 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,680 ($61.14) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,729.23 ($61.79).

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 2,862 ($37.39) on Wednesday. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 2,027 ($26.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,908.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,999.27. The stock has a market cap of £2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 22.80.

In other ASOS news, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,539 ($33.17) per share, for a total transaction of £12,695 ($16,586.10). Also, insider Ian Dyson purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,317 ($30.27) per share, for a total transaction of £104,265 ($136,222.89). In the last quarter, insiders bought 9,167 shares of company stock worth $21,642,629.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

