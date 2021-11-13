Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) was downgraded by Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 225 ($2.94). Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNE. Peel Hunt cut shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 225.86 ($2.95).

LON CNE opened at GBX 183.10 ($2.39) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £914.16 million and a PE ratio of -7.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 187.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 283.56. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71).

In related news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £182,781.90 ($238,805.72).

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

