British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,769 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($49.24) price objective on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,586.56 ($46.86).

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,613 ($34.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £59.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,609.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,702.46. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,478 ($32.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a GBX 53.90 ($0.70) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.12%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.78%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

