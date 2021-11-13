British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,769 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($49.24) price objective on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,586.56 ($46.86).
British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,613 ($34.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £59.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,609.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,702.46. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,478 ($32.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
