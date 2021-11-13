Graham (GHC) versus Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Graham (NYSE: GHC) is one of 68 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Graham to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Graham has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graham’s peers have a beta of 0.46, indicating that their average stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

65.5% of Graham shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Graham shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Graham and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A Graham Competitors 338 1181 1445 39 2.39

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 97.71%. Given Graham’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Graham has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Graham pays an annual dividend of $6.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Graham pays out 6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Educational services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 8.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Graham has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Graham and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Graham $2.89 billion $300.36 million 5.90 Graham Competitors $486.41 million -$10.90 million -21.61

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Graham is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Graham and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham 16.22% 8.33% 4.95% Graham Competitors -0.88% -37.17% 5.13%

Summary

Graham beats its peers on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co. engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.. The Television Broadcasting segment conduct operations through seven television stations serving the Detroit, Houston, San Antonio, Orlando, Jacksonville, and Roanoke television markets. The Manufacturing segment focuses in the manufacturing operations of Hoover, a Thomson; Dekko, a Garrett, IN-based manufacturer of electrical workspace solutions, architectural lighting, and electrical components and assemblies; Joyce/Dayton Corp., a Dayton, OH-based manufacturer of screw jacks and other linear motion systems; and Forney, a global supplier of products and systems that control and monitor combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications. The Healthcare segment encompasses home health, hospice and palliative services. The SocialCode segment provides marketing solutions

