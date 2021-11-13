Analysts Expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Equities analysts expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to post sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arko’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. Arko reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year sales of $7.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arko.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arko has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ ARKO opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. Arko has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63.

In other Arko news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $9,795,777.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Arko by 143.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Arko by 24,639.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Article: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arko (ARKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.