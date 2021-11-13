Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.78) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.85). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.01.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BDTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

NASDAQ BDTX opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $37.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 456.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 420.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1,119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

