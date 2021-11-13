Piper Sandler Weighs in on Aptinyx Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Aptinyx in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.11). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on APTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

APTX stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. Aptinyx has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.73.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 21.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 106,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 105,945 shares in the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.