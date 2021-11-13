Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Solid Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.76). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Shares of SLDB opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the third quarter worth $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

