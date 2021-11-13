Brokers Offer Predictions for Freshpet, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.27). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen started coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Freshpet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.23.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $124.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.74 and a beta of 0.62. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $119.30 and a twelve month high of $186.98.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $619,451.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,489 shares of company stock worth $1,492,702. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 306.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

