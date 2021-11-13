FY2021 EPS Estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:EFTR)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.35). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

EFTR stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.13.

In related news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $354,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $120,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,802 shares of company stock valued at $917,051 over the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

