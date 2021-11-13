FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Raised by Analyst

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Howard Hughes in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.35). BWS Financial also issued estimates for Howard Hughes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

NYSE:HHC opened at $93.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.23 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.17. Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $113.20.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $125,036.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 150,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $13,814,352.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

