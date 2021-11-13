Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

ALKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alkermes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Shares of ALKS opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Alkermes will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 70,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

