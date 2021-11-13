Piper Sandler Boosts Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target to $52.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SQSP. Bank of America initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Squarespace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Squarespace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Squarespace from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.31.

NYSE:SQSP opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $64.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.96 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Squarespace will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Squarespace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Squarespace by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

