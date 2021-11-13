Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Price Target Lowered to GBX 79 at Barclays

Old Mutual (LON:OMU) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 79 ($1.03) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of LON OMU opened at GBX 68.75 ($0.90) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Old Mutual has a 1-year low of GBX 55.22 ($0.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 84.80 ($1.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.63.

Get Old Mutual alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. Old Mutual’s payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.