Polymetal International (LON:POLY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,170

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polymetal International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,594 ($20.83).

LON POLY opened at GBX 1,492 ($19.49) on Tuesday. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.07 billion and a PE ratio of 8.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,364.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,716.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

